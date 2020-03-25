Kentucky vs. Tennessee on coronavirus may be the best example of ‘elections matter’ in decades

Then Democratic candidate Andy Beshear unveiling his health care plan one year ago in Frankfort, Ky.
Last November, voters in Kentucky handed the governorship to Democrat Andy Beshear in a narrow victory of incumbent governor Matt Bevin. Bevin, a Donald Trump favorite, had done his best to undermine Kentucky’s successful deployment of the Affordable Care Act , blamed striking teachers for causing rape, and cancelled background checks for owning a gun. Bevin went out the door with all the class he displayed while in office, pardoning relatives of campaign donors no matter how hideous their crimes. Beshear’s victory was narrow, and for a time Bevin refused to admit defeat and encouraged the Republican-dominated legislature contemplated overturning the election. They did not, and Beshear has since issued executive orders that secured medical care for 95,000 Kentuckians and restored the voting rights of 100,000 former felons.
A year earlier, Tennesseans elected Bill Lee as their 50th governor. The Republican governor has rejected efforts to expand Medicaid in the state, supported legislation to end a woman’s right to choose, campaigned on allowing adoption agencies to discriminate against LGBT citizens or on the basis of religion, and, of