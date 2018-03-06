Kentucky Senate pulls bill to outlaw child marriage following opposition by conservative group

Senate Republicans in the state legislature pulled a bill to outlaw child marriage in Kentucky, Insider Louisville reported this week, following opposition from the conservative group Family Foundation of Kentucky on claims that it takes away parental rights.
Introduced by State Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R) to the State Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Bill 48 would set the minimum age of marriage to 17 years old, and establish a process for 17-year-olds to marry with a court approval.
The bill would require a statement from the minor indicating why the individual desires to marry; evidence for the minor’s “maturity and capacity for self-sufficiency” independent of that person’s parents; copies of any domestic violence order or interpersonal protective order involving either party to be married; and ensure that the court retrieves any records from the National Sex Offender Public Website relating to the intended spouse of the minor, among other proposals.
The bill would also grant authority to a judge to deny the petition if the age difference between the two people is more than four years; if the intended spouse has a history of domestic violence; if the intended spouse was previously in a diversion program for criminal offenses; and …