Kentucky Rushes to Remake Medicaid as Other States Prepare to Follow

Author:     ABBY GOODNOUGH
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     FEB. 10, 2018
Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/10/health/kentucky-medicaid-work-requirement.html?emc=edit_th_180211&nl=todaysheadlines&nlid=40524716"

While the rest of the developed world already has universal healthcare, and has seen marked decrease in untreated illnesses, infant mortality, maternal mortality, STD rates, as a very partial list, as well as seeing health costs radically go down, the Republican Party in the United States has something very different in mind.

In states where Republicans control state government they are doing everything they can to make healthcare a privilege not a right, and to reduce the social safety network. Their argument bizarrely, in light of the actual countervailing facts, is that these policies will reduce costs. They will not of course. But they will punish poor people and that seems to be important to Republicans, because they equate poverty with laziness.

Here is the story from Kentucky where this is happening. Under the previous Democratic governor Kentucky led the country in adopting Obamacare (ACA). Now, under a Republican governor things are radically different.

Here’s my prediction for Kentucky: Increased costs, increased suffering, more people not getting treatment until late stage illnesses which are enormously more expensive.

 

Mark Lee Coleman, right, getting blood work done at the Family Health Centers in Louisville. Mr. Coleman is a diabetic on Medicaid, whose condition can threaten his ability to work.
Credit: Aaron Borto/The New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With approval from the Trump administration fresh in hand, Kentucky is rushing to roll out its first-in-the-nation plan to require many Medicaid recipients to work, volunteer or train for a job — even as critics mount a legal challenge to stop it on the grounds that it violates the basic tenets of the program.

At least eight other Republican-led states are hoping to follow — a ninth, Indiana, has already won permission to do so — and some want to go even further by imposing time limits on coverage.

Such restrictions are central to Republican efforts to profoundly change Medicaid, the safety net program that has provided free health insurance to tens of millions of low-income Americans for more than 50 years. The ballooning deficits created by the budget deal that President Trump signed into law Friday and the recent tax bill are likely to add urgency to the party’s attempts to wring savings from entitlement programs.

House Speaker Paul D.

