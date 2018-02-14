Kentucky Latest State to Eye Change in Solar Power Law

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — People with solar panels on their homes would get less credit for the excess energy they generate under a proposal moving through the Kentuckylegislature.
The measure marks the latest effort to scale back a popular incentive program for renewable energy in this coal-producing state.
People with solar panels on their homes generate their own electricity. Sometimes they don’t generate enough, so they buy power from the utility company like everyone else. Sometimes they generate more than they need and sell the excess power to the utility company for the same price as they bought it, a program called “net metering.” The power company then gives the person a cheaper power bill.
House bill 227 in the Kentucky legislature would let utility companies buy the electricity from residential solar customers at the cheaper wholesale rate instead of the higher retail rate.
Jamie Clarke,…