Kentucky Latest State to Eye Change in Solar Power Law

Author:     ADAM BEAM
Source:     US News & World Report/Associated Press
Publication Date:     Feb. 8, 2018, at 2:31 p.m.
 Link: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/kentucky/articles/2018-02-08/kentucky-latest-state-to-eye-change-in-solar-power-law"

Another Republican controlled state is doing its best to sabotage the transition to non-carbon energy. If you live in a Red state it’s back to the 1950s for you.

Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Kelly Flood casts a “no” vote on a bill that would pay residential solar power generators less for their excess energy on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. The bill passed the committee and will next be co soldered by the full House of Representatives.
Credit: AP /Adam Beam

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — People with solar panels on their homes would get less credit for the excess energy they generate under a proposal moving through the Kentuckylegislature.

The measure marks the latest effort to scale back a popular incentive program for renewable energy in this coal-producing state.

People with solar panels on their homes generate their own electricity. Sometimes they don’t generate enough, so they buy power from the utility company like everyone else. Sometimes they generate more than they need and sell the excess power to the utility company for the same price as they bought it, a program called “net metering.” The power company then gives the person a cheaper power bill.

House bill 227 in the Kentucky legislature would let utility companies buy the electricity from residential solar customers at the cheaper wholesale rate instead of the higher retail rate.

