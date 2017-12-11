Kansas’s ravaged economy a cautionary tale as Trump plans huge tax cuts for rich

Republicans cannot govern, if by govern one means do their policies produce social wellbeing. Why? In my view because wellbeing is not a priority for the Republican Party. What matters to them is power, religious issues, deference to special interests, and being loyal vassals to their wealthy overlords so that they continue to receive their overlords’ support.

Kansas, and its decline illustrate this point quite clearly, as I have been saying for some years. Here is the latest. Why Kansas particularly matters is because the Republican Party is attempting to impose the same policies on the country as a whole.

Kansas slashed taxes at the top to try to spur growth – but the plan crippled the state's finances and proved disastrous for its Republican governor
Credit: Guardian

Is Donald Trump about to turn America into Kansas? It’s a question some worried people who live in the state are asking as the Republican party pushes through the biggest tax overhaul in a generation – an overhaul that, they claim, bears an uncanny resemblance to a tax plan that left their midwestern home in disarray.

After a failed economic experiment meant to boost economic growth blew a holein the Kansas budget as big as a prairie sky (a $350m deficit in the current fiscal year and nearly $600m in the next) state jobs and services have been slashed.

Prison guards are sharing stab vests at the El Dorado maximum security prison in southern Kansas. At the end of a shift, the sweat-soaked vests, worn all day in a facility without air conditioning, are passed to the next person by guards, many of whom are coming off 12- or 16-hour shifts.

