A Kansas chemistry professor got his kids ready for school — then ICE arrested him on his front lawn

Author:     Amy B. Wang
Source:     Chicago Tribune/The Washington Post
Publication Date:     February 4, 2018 | 3:13 p.m.
 Link: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-chemistry-professor-ice-arrest-20180204-story.html"

Every single person in the United States is either an immigrant or the descendent of immigrants. Everyone. No exceptions. Our strength as a country has been that when you came to America you signed up up for the idea of democracy independent of ethnicity or race. At least it was until Donald Trump. It has been replaced the coarsest most vulgar form of fascism. So now we have this, dragging people out of their homes, restaurants, and places of work. Does it remind you of the German authorities after Hitler came to power pulling Jews out of their homes, restaurants and places of work? It does me, and I am both ashamed and very angry.

This is a trend which should offend every American, but it does not and Trump’s approval rating is going up.

Syed Ahmed Jamal and his three children.
Credit: Courtesy Jamal family

On a recent Wednesday morning, Syed Ahmed Jamal was getting ready to take his daughter to school when he was stopped outside his home in Lawrence, Kansas.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement were on his front lawn. Before Jamal, 55, could say goodbye to his wife and three children, the ICE agents detained him and led him away in handcuffs.

The arrest of a “beloved Lawrence family man, scientist and community leader” came as a shock to Jamal’s friends and neighbors in the Kansas City area, where he has lived since arriving in the United States on a student visa from Bangladesh more than 30 years ago. He would go on to also attain graduate degrees in molecular biosciences and pharmaceutical engineering, then settle in Lawrence to raise a family.

Along the way, he switched from student visas to an H-1B visa for highly skilled workers, then back to a student visa when he enrolled in a doctoral program, his family said. At the time of his arrest, Jamal was on a temporary work permit, teaching chemistry as an adjunct professor at Park University in Kansas City and …

Link to Full Article:  A Kansas chemistry professor got his kids ready for school — then ICE arrested him on his front lawn

