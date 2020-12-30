Justice Department won’t prosecute cops who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice because video wasn’t good enough
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department decided that it wouldn’t prosecute the police who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was playing in a local park when police opened fire on him.
According to the Associated Press the Justice Department the video that showed Rice playing when officers killed him was “too poor a quality” for prosecutors to make a conclusion about what happened.
“In closing the case, the department brought to an end a long-running investigation into a high-profile shooting that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and that became part of the national dialogue about police use of force against minorities, including children,” said the AP. The decision, revealed in a lengthy statement, does not condone the officers’ actions but rather says the cumulative evidence was not enough to support a federal criminal civil rights prosecution.”
…