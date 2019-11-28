Just One Week After Trump Rolled Back Safety Measures, Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Texas Town

Author:     Andrea Germanos
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Wednesday, November 27, 2019
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/27/just-one-week-after-trump-rolled-back-safety-measures-chemical-plant-explosion-rocks"

Here is another disaster that directly connects with criminal Trump’s gutting of regulatory oversight. You’d think people would wake up to what is happening, but they don’t. I’d be interested in knowing how many people in Port Neches went through this experience and thought: Trump is serving corporate interests not mine, and I’m not going to vote for him again. Very few I suspect.

Concerns about air quality lingered Wednesday following a major early morning explosion at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas that shot a fireball into the sky.

The disaster at the TPC Group-owned facility roughly 94 miles west of Houston took place a week after the Trump administration rolled back safety rules meant to protect workers and people who live near chemical plants. In light of the timing, Catherine Fraser, Environment Texas’s clean air associate, called Wednesday’s explosion “a timely warning that state and federal officials need to do more to keep communities safe.”

“It shook our house twice,” Shawn Dunlap, who lives in neighboring Nederland, told NBC News. “It was just like a bomb going off.” Twitter user @souljaslim52 put it another way: “shit blew tf up.”

According to a statement from TPC Group, the incident occurred at 1:00am local time. The company said it “cannot speak to the cause of the incident or the extent of damage.” The Port Neches Police Department, in a statement posted to Facebook, said, “There’s extensive damage throughout the city.”

Area residents reported damaged homes, with some suffering shattered glass and blown-off doors. Three workers at the plant also suffered …

