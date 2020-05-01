Judges worry Trump position on McGahn testimony could force Congress into extreme measures

Author:     JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     04/28/2020 02:53 PM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/28/full-appeals-court-weighs-whether-mcgahn-can-testify-214759"

While the Pandemic dominates all media, and everyone is looking elsewhere, the Trump administration is busily at work dismantling America’s democracy. How? Read this.

Don McGahn in Trump Tower in 2016.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Barring Congress from enforcing its subpoenas in court could push lawmakers toward arresting senior Trump administration officials or pursuing even more extreme measures, several appeals court judges suggested Tuesday.

It was the second time in recent months that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has openly mulled the bizarre and unnerving prospect of armed conflict between the House sergeant-at-arms and FBI agents if other, more peaceful options for the House to obtain information from the executive branch are closed off.

The discussion occurred as lawyers for the House and Justice Department sparred over efforts by Democrats to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify about his knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.

Most of the nine judges who joined in the rare en banc session Tuesday seemed receptive to the House’s concerns, with one judge musing the Trump administration was so intent on sidelining the courts that the public would be left only with “revolution” as an alternative.

A lawyer representing the Trump administration offered a sweeping argument that Congress has no authority to take legal action to enforce its subpoenas because that power lies solely …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Judges worry Trump position on McGahn testimony could force Congress into extreme measures

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com