Joe Biden sets out aggressive plan to tackle climate change

Author:     Evan Halper
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     JULY 14, 20208:05 AM
 Link: https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-07-14/biden-aggressive-targets-climate-change"

Here is what I consider to be a definitive reason to vote for Joe Biden in November. He has changed his views substantially, largely I think as a result of interacting with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and has come out explicitly promising to take climate change seriously and to develop remediation policies to help prepare us for what is coming. That is the best political news I have heard.

Joe Biden
Credit: Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

WASHINGTON —  Joe Biden unveiled a proposal for rebuilding the economy Tuesday that focuses heavily on restoring American leadership in the fight against global warming, directing government recovery efforts toward expanding clean energy and rapidly reversing the Trump administration’s abandonment of climate efforts.

In a speech in Wilmington, Del., the former vice president called for a massive green jobs and environmental justice program that would invest $2 trillion in his first term on building new renewable energy infrastructure.

“Climate change is a challenge that’s going to define our American future,” Biden said. “I know meeting the challenge will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to jolt new life into our economy, strengthen our global leadership, protect our planet … We’re not just going to tinker around the edges. We’re going to make historic investments that will seize the opportunity to meet this moment in history.”

The spending would go toward expansion of high-speed rail, building electric cars and greatly increasing the use of wind, solar and other renewable technologies to generate power, among other goals. Under Biden’s plan, the U.S. would fully end the use of oil, coal and other fossil …

Link to Full Article:  Joe Biden sets out aggressive plan to tackle climate change
Lauren Raine

Huzzah! I pray that he wins.

Reply

