Jeff Sessions’ Marijuana Adviser Wants Doctors to Drug-Test Everyone

Jeff Sessions, perhaps the worst Attorney General since Nixon’s appointment of John Mitchell, has very strong views about marijuana. The fact that his views have nothing to do with the actual facts does not deter him a whit. Like all grifters he also associates with grifters, so his association with Robert DuPont seems very natural. But it could mess up the lives of thousands of people. Here’s the latest.

Robert DuPont and Jeff Sessions
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/Daily Beast.

A adviser on marijuana policy to Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to see doctors make drug testing a routine part of primary-care medicine and force some users into treatment against their will, he told The Daily Beast.

Dr. Robert DuPont was among a small group of drug-policy experts invited to a closed-door meeting with Sessions last month to discuss federal options for dealing with the rapid liberalization of state marijuana laws. California became the sixth state to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use on Jan. 1.

DuPont, 81, is one of the most influential drug warriors of the past century. He began his career as a liberal on drug control in the 1970s, calling then for the decriminalization of marijuana possession and launching the first U.S. methadone treatment program for heroin in Washington, D.C. in 1971. By the 1980s, he shifted to the right, popularizing the claim marijuana was a “gateway drug.”

At the December 2017 meeting with Sessions, DuPont was slated to present on “the effect of marijuana on drugged driving,” a topic on which he has proposed some radical ideas.

A national model bill

