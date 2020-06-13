“Jaw-dropping corruption”: Mnuchin refuses to disclose which businesses got taxpayer-backed bailouts

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JUNE 12, 2020 3:39PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/06/12/jaw-dropping-corruption-mnuchin-refuses-to-disclose-which-businesses-got-taxpayer-backed-bailouts/"

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just another slimy corrupt (take a look sometime at his background) Trumper feeding off the people, is the perfect man to announce this latest Trump move. We took billions of your tax dollars, peasants, and we’re not going to tell you what we did with any of it (basically split it up amongst ourselves). Oh, your small business didn’t get any of it. Did you vote for Trump in 2016? You did? well you have only yourself to blame.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin 
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump administration says it won’t ever reveal the firms after public companies raided small business relief funds.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the Trump administration will never reveal the companies which received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, told Politico that the Small Business Administration was withholding data on the loan recipients that the agency requested as part of its oversight efforts.

“We believe that that’s proprietary information, and in many cases, for sole proprietors and small businesses, it is confidential information,” Mnuchin testified Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

The decision breaks with standard protocol since the Small Business Administration (SBA) typically discloses the companies that borrowed through the program on which the PPP is based, according to The Washington Post.

“4.5 MILLION businesses received government funds. Zero transparency,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen tweeted. “Unconscionable, jaw-dropping corruption.”

The PPP has received nearly $700 billion in funding from Congress, more than $500 billion of which has already been doled out.

Mnuchin’s statement came after the PPP, a coronavirus relief package aimed at …

Link to Full Article:  “Jaw-dropping corruption”: Mnuchin refuses to disclose which businesses got taxpayer-backed bailouts
