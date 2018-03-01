Has Jared Kushner Conspired to Defraud America?

Author:     MARCY WHEELER
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     FEB. 28, 2018
 https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/28/opinion/jared-kushner-conspiracy-fraud.html

Everyone is talking about this, you have probably heard several versions. But what struck me about this story is not getting a lot of discussion, did Kushner put his personal interests ahead of the nation’s interests, and that is the subject of this essay.

Ask yourself, forget about their differing political policies, can you imagine reading or viewing such a story during the Obama administration? Forget about politics, just consider integrity.

Jared Kushner

Amid the dizzying details of internet trolls, almost a million dollars’ worth of antique rugs and fake bank accounts, the indictments brought by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, in his investigation of Russian tampering in the 2016 election have one thing in common.

Both the indictment of 13 Russians associated with a troll farm called Internet Research Agency and the indictment of President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort accuse the defendants of pretending to engage in American politics in good faith but secretly serving someone else’s interest. In both cases, the charge, “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” is an assertion that they were really serving the interests of Russia or of a Russian-backed Ukrainian politician, and that by hiding their true intent, the defendants prevented the United States government from protecting our politics from undisclosed outside influence.

That precedent, and the guilty plea to the same charge by Rick Gates, Mr. Manafort’s deputy, may pose a real danger to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser. According to reports, Mr. Mueller appears to be assessing whether Mr. Kushner, in the guise of pursuing foreign policy on behalf of the United States, was actually serving the …

