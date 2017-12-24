Jakarta Is Sinking So Fast, It Could End Up Underwater

Author:     MICHAEL KIMMELMAN -- Photographs by JOSH HANER
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     DEC. 21, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/12/21/world/asia/jakarta-sinking-climate.html"

It’s starting.

9.6 million people live in Jakarta, Indonesia, more than live in Tokyo, or Singapore. Los Angeles has a population less than half that of Jakarta which, as this report lays out is going underwater. What do you think those people are going to do? What will it be like when 100 cities are in the same place, with their hundreds of millions? The world as we know it is going to radically change.

Jakarta

JAKARTA — Rasdiono remembers when the sea was a good distance from his doorstep, down a hill. Back then he opened the cramped, gaily painted bayside shack he named the Blessed Bodega, where he and his family sell catfish heads, spiced eggs and fried chicken.

It was strange, Rasdiono said. Year by year, the water crept closer. The hill gradually disappeared. Now the sea loomed high over the shop, just steps away, held back only by a leaky wall.

With climate change, the Java Sea is rising and weather here is becoming more extreme. Earlier this month another freakish storm briefly turned Jakarta’s streets into rivers and brought this vast area of nearly 30 million residents to a virtual halt.

Jakarta Is Sinking

10 miles

More than 2 inches per year

Less than 2 inches per year

JAVA SEA

1984-1991

2010-2015

Approximate extent of built-up area

JAKARTA

Subsidence data courtesy of Irwan Gumilar of Geodesy Research Group of ITB | Satellite images via Landsat 5 and Landsat 8

One local climate researcher, Irvan Pulungan, an adviser to the city’s governor, fears that temperatures may rise several degrees Fahrenheit, and the sea level as much as three feet in the …

Link to Full Article:  Jakarta Is Sinking So Fast, It Could End Up Underwater

