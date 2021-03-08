‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’: Chaos Strikes Global Shipping

Author:     Peter S. Goodman, Alexandra Stevenson, Niraj Chokshi and Michael Corkery
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 7, 2021
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/06/business/global-shipping.html"

Do you think about shipping containers frequently, at all? Do you see them as a critical factor in your own wellbeing? You should. And you should also recognize that the pandemic is causing massive change in many of the fundamentals of civilization. This report describes the trend that is so profoundly affecting global shipping, Until now I have only seen it mentioned in the professional literature but, with this article, it will move into mass consciousness. I think everyone should be prepared for more of these stories, and to realize that this pandemic and climate change are going to profoundly change every society whatever the culture.

The Port of Los Angeles, the main port of entry for goods from Asia, has seen significant congestion in the pandemic. Credit: Coley Brown/The New York Times

Off the coast of Los Angeles, more than two dozen container ships filled with exercise bikes, electronics and other highly sought imports have been idling for as long as two weeks.

In Kansas City, farmers are struggling to ship soybeans to buyers in Asia. In China, furniture destined for North America piles up on factory floors.

Around the planet, the pandemic has disrupted trade to an extraordinary degree, driving up the cost of shipping goods and adding a fresh challenge to the global economic recovery. The virus has thrown off the choreography of moving cargo from one continent to another.

At the center of the storm is the shipping container, the workhorse of globalization.

Americans stuck in their homes have set off a surge of orders from factories in China, much of it carried across the Pacific in containers — the metal boxes that move goods in towering stacks atop enormous vessels. As households in the United States have filled bedrooms with office furniture and basements with treadmills, the demand for shipping has …

