‘It’s Not in My Head’: They Survived the Coronavirus, but They Never Got Well

Author:     Sarah Mervosh
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Sept. 28, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/28/us/coronavirus-long-term-effects.html"

Because of the deliberate disinformation spread by Trump and his orcs, 25 states are now experiencing spikes of Covid-19 cases, millions have coronavirus, and over 200,000 have died. But that is just the beginning. The emerging evidence, as described by this report, suggests that many of the people who have contracted the virus face long-term health issues. And all of this is happening because of the way Trump and his administration, assisted by Republican governors and state legislators, have spewed misinformation, and incompetently handled healthcare in this country.

Tony Pinero, a ride-share driver, is among a growing group of Americans who survived their initial bout with the virus but are now reporting serious, long-term symptoms.  Credit: Bridget Bennett /The New York Times

They caught the coronavirus months ago and survived it, but they are still stuck at home, gasping for breath. They are no longer contagious, but some feel so ill that they can barely walk around the block, and others grow dizzy trying to cook dinner. Month after month, they rush to the hospital with new symptoms, pleading with doctors for answers.

As the coronavirus has spread through the United States over seven months, infecting at least seven million people, some subset of them are now suffering from serious, debilitating and mysterious effects of Covid-19 that last far longer than a few days or weeks.

The patients wrestling with an array of alarming symptoms many months after first getting ill — they have come to call themselves “long-haulers” — are believed to number in the thousands. Their circumstances, still little understood by the medical community, may play a significant role in shaping the country’s ability to recover from the pandemic.

By some estimates, as many as one

Link to Full Article:  'It's Not in My Head': They Survived the Coronavirus, but They Never Got Well
