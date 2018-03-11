Is it still worth trying to come to America as an asylum seeker? I don’t think so

I am a refugee living in the United States and I know what it means to escape death. Still, I warn others not to come – they won’t be safe or welcome here.
Don’t come here. If you are afraid for your life and you have no place to go, don’t pick this country. It is not safe for you here any more.
If you try to cross our borders, people in military uniform called border patrol agents, will arrest you, throw you in a freezing cage and subject you to all kinds of abuses. These agents who don’t speak your language will sit you down and interrogate you. It won’t matter if you didn’t understand their questions, they will write whatever they want in dozens of forms, make you sign them, and use them against you later as they try to deport you.…