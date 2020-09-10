Is America in the Early Stages of Armed Insurgency?

If you have been reading me regularly you know I am increasingly concerned about the terrorism of White christofascist militias. Trump has encouraged and supported these people and, as a result, they have come out of the shadows and are increasingly assertive and violent. And I am not the only person with this view. Here is a report on the thinking of someone who studies insurgencies. What is clear to me is that we have to get the Republicans out of the Senate and the White House, and start building a society based on wellbeing

Members of far-right militias and white pride organizations rally near Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Aug. 15. Credit: Logan Cyrus/Getty 

David Kilcullen is one of the world’s leading authorities on insurgencies. For decades he has studied them. As an infantry soldier in the Australian army and an adviser to the U.S. Army, he’s fought against them. His latest scholarly work has focused on their role in urban conflicts.

So when Kilcullen says that America is in a state of “incipient insurgency,” it’s worth sitting up, taking notice, and trembling just a little.

The official definition of an insurgency is the “organized use of subversion and violence to seize, nullify, or challenge political control” of an area. An “incipient insurgency” might be happening when “inchoate actions by a range of groups”—followed by organizing, training, acquisition of resources (including arms), and the buildup of public support—lead to “increasingly frequent” incidents of violence, reflecting “improved organization and forethought.”

Kilcullen argues that this is what we’ve been seeing the past few months in the waves of provocations and street violence that have blown through American cities since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd. By and large, the protesters …

Link to Full Article:  Is America in the Early Stages of Armed Insurgency?
