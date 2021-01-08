Contribute to Support SR

Introducing The Congressional Un-American Activities Caucus

Author:     Terry H. Schwadron
Source:     DC Report
Publication Date:     Thursday January 7th 2021
 Link: https://www.dcreport.org/2021/01/04/introducing-the-congressional-un-american-activities-caucus/"

It is my view that the real bottom-line about what happened yesterday is who is held accountable and how that accountability plays out.

If you looked at the election state certification last you saw that hours after the Capitol was violently assaulted, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and 10 other senators raised objections against Biden’s certification, as did 147 Republicans in the House. We have a party that is openly against democracy and the question is what happens to those men and women? My view is they should all be ejected from public office and never allowed to run for public office again.

Republican Senator Josh Haley, a traitor to American democracy. Credit: Francis Chung/E&E News and Politico/Associated Press

The only good thing we can see in next Wednesday’s planned stage set of Trump vs. Democracy is that the challenge finally will put the names of Republicans who believe in a coup on the record.

In any normal world, that should mean that they have signed a political death warrant. Who wants to stand election in a world where elections are declared null and void?

But in these divided United States, these Republican plotters may well emerge as some kind of patriotic if zany Donald Trump loyalists worthy of a return to office. After all, it has been reported widely that most of the 74 million who voted for Trump believe without evidence the election for president was fraud-filled, and stolen by Joe Biden’s radical leftists. Almost five dozen court challenges later, there still is no evidence.

The only three election fraud cases to be prosecuted this year have involved individual Republicans seeking to vote for Trump.

We can expect that more than a few will not accept any resolution here, and turn to the streets, even to violence, to keep Trump in …

Lauren Raine

I thought Biden’s speech during the riot was excellent, his call to reason and unity. But the damage Trump and his enablers has done to the national psyche may be very hard to heal, given the ignorance, lack of education, and isolation of so many Americans. As well as the effectiveness of internet disinformation now.

