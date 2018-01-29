Instrument of Power: How Fossil Fuel Donors Shaped the Anti-Climate Agenda of a Powerful Congressional Committee

Author:     Marianne Lavelle , David Hasemyer
Source:     Inside Climate News
Publication Date:     DEC 5, 2017
 Link: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/05122017/lamar-smith-congress-climate-change-fossil-fuel-industry-house-science-committee"

The level of corruption and willful ignorance in the American congress is so grotesque it has taken on a Dickensian quality. Here’s an example of what I mean.

Texas Republican Representative Lamar Smith

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas—It’s midway through fall, and cold has yet to settle over the Eckhardt family orchard. So, Diane Eckhardt waits with rising apprehension.

Cold is the switch that triggers the growing sequence that by summer has limbs sagging with ripe, juicy peaches. The reliable chill season in Texas Hill Country allowed Eckhardt’s grandfather, Otto, to start the family business here in the 1930s.

But last year, with temperatures the warmest since 1939, Eckhardt’s trees produced just 10 percent of their usual yield. And the year before, warm weather reduced production between 60 and 70 percent. Now, Eckhardt worries not only about the next crop, but about the future of a business she hopes will be passed on to her niece and nephews.

“We know climate change is happening,” she said.

But while the Eckhardts face that certainty, their congressman sows uncertainty, casting doubt on the consensus science that greenhouse gases are the dominant cause of rising global temperatures, and opposing government action to curb them.

Sixteen-term Republican Lamar Smith has used his power as chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee for the past five years to do battle on behalf of the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Instrument of Power: How Fossil Fuel Donors Shaped the Anti-Climate Agenda of a Powerful Congressional Committee

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com