Inside the Top-Secret Abortion Underground

Author:     NINA LISS-SCHULTZ
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     MARCH/APRIL 2018 ISSUE
 Link: https://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2018/02/inside-the-top-secret-abortion-underground/

This was as predictable as anything could be. In fact I did predict it, see the SR archives, because it was inevitable. I remember America  before Roe v. Wade. Women got abortions then, as they are beginning to get them now, surreptitiously.As this report describes, however, this time it is different. A kind of Charonaze, if I can coin that word, is arising, the antipode to midwives.

All of this is happening, of course, because we have breached the wall between church and state, and religion is now shaping law. Exactly what the Founders did not want to have happen. They themselves or someone in their recent family history had lived in such a world, and knew its corruptions and power games. We are reverting to being a nation in which the bodies of women are owned in a very distinctive manner by the state

Since 2015, Renata, a clandestine provider in Arizona, has helped about 20 people end their pregnancies.
Credit: Chloe Aftel

On a summer day in 2015, Renata and more than a dozen women, all strangers from different parts of the country, sat in a semicircle on the living-room floor of a house, deep in the rural South. A lean twentysomething with a wide smile and olive skin, Renata was the only nonwhite person in the group. And she felt conspicuous in other ways too—many of the women struck her as kind of “new agey,” and some had been involved in a “crystal energetics” midwifery program. All of them had big red binders full of worksheets and documents related to the topic at hand: how to help women self-induce an abortion. “My initial thought,” she recalls, “is, ‘What the fuck did I get myself into?’”

Renata had come from Arizona to attend the weeklong training. She learned how, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, white male doctors consolidated their professional power in part by sidelining female and often nonwhite midwives and other community healers. She learned which drugs and herbs induce a miscarriage and where to buy the small, plastic,

