Inside the Free Fall in U.S. Leadership Ratings in 2017

Author:     Zacc Ritter
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 13, 2018
 Link: http://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/226958/inside-free-fall-leadership-ratings-2017.aspx?utm_source=alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=morelink&utm_campaign=syndication"

The Trump administration and the Republican congress are trashing the reputation of the United States, literally day-by-day. City on a shiny hill, no, think slum in the swamp. Here’s the data.

Ratings of U.S. leadership fell in nearly every part of the world in the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, dragging median approval to a record-low 30%. (emphasis added)

Curious about the true depth of a “Trump effect” on U.S. leadership ratings, we created a model to estimate the change in the probability that a similar respondent who approved of U.S. leadership in Barack Obama’s last year also approved in Trump’s first year. The model revealed evidence of a Trump effect in all major demographics, but the effect was more acute among some groups than others.

Shifts in U.S. Approval Largest Among Educated, Higher-Income, Urban Dwellers

Approval of U.S. leadership dropped across all demographic groups during Trump’s first year, but groups that typically give U.S. leadership higher approval ratings — those with more education, those earning higher incomes and those who live in urban areas — registered the largest declines.

Holding other demographic variables at mean values, the probability that a respondent with a tertiary education (12 years or more of formal education) approved of U.S. leadership fell from 60.7% in 2016 to 40.8% in 2017, an absolute decline of 19.9 percentage points. Similarly, urban dwellers’ approval decreased 19.4 …

