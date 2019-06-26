Inside A Texas Building Where The Government Is Holding Immigrant Children

Author:     Isaac Chotiner
Source:     The New Yorker
Publication Date:     Jun 22, 2019
 Link: https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/inside-a-texas-building-where-the-government-is-holding-immigrant-children"

The United States of America, using your tax dollars, is running a system of child concentration camps, in which children are being held under conditions that amount to torture. And here’s the kicker, the private facilities where they are being held are being paid by The Trump administration $752 a night per child. Americans are grotesquely profiting from committing crimes against humanity.

And it isn’t just Trump and the grifters and thugs with which he surrounds himself.  It is also the low level government employees, the corporate employees, the people on the ground who are also guilty of these crimes, just as the guards at the Nazis prison camps were found guilty.

Worse of all none of this is accidental or the result of incompetence; it is the policy of the Trump administration. It is a deliberate act of cruelty.

 

An immigrant child in one of America concentration camps.
Credit: Maison du droit et des migrations

Hundreds of immigrant children who have been separated from their parents or family members are being held in dirty, neglectful, and dangerous conditions at Border Patrol facilities in Texas. This week, a team of lawyers interviewed more than fifty children at one of those facilities, in Clint, Texas, in order to monitor government compliance with the Flores settlement, which mandates that children must be held in safe and sanitary conditions and moved out of Border Patrol custody without unnecessary delays. The conditions the lawyers found were shocking: flu and lice outbreaks were going untreated, and children were filthy, sleeping on cold floors, and taking care of one another because of the lack of attention from guards. Some of them had been in the facility for weeks.

To discuss what the attorneys saw and heard, I spoke by phone with one of them, Warren Binford, a law professor at Willamette University and the director of its clinical-law program. She told me that, although Flores is an active court case, some of the lawyers were so disturbed by what they saw that they decided to talk …

