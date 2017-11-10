Ingenious new sewage treatment system generates electricity and clean water

Link: https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/newgenerator-wastewater-power/"

Here is an example of what rebuilding America’s aging crumbling infrastructure could accomplish.

We have a long ways to go towards a truly sustainable future. But a device called the NEWgenerator may help us get there by generating two of our fundamental needs — clean water and energy.

Developed by Daniel Yeh, an associate professor of engineering at the University of South Florida, the device is designed to kill two proverbial birds with one stone — generate power while cleaning wastewater, simultaneously solving the global need for water and sanitation. The off-grid device was recently awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will help install the next generation of the device in Durban, South Africa.

Yeh began developing the NEWgenerator through his research on anaerobic membrane bioreactors (AnMBRs), a technology that turns sewage into biogas, which can later be used to generate electricity. Regarded as a sustainable means to treat wastewater, AnMBR is especially promising for developing regions, where water sanitation problems are most prevalent.

“I believe that it has great potential for accomplishing high performance, small-scale wastewater treatment and water recycling, bypassing vast, expensive sewer networks that are difficult to achieve in many developing countries,” Yeh told Digital Trends. “The NEWgenerator is a way …

