INF nuclear treaty: US pulls out of Cold War-era pact with Russia

Author:    
Source:     BBC News (U.K.)
Publication Date:     2 August 2019
 Link: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-49198565"

Just as he has destroyed the carefully crafted network of international relations which has kept another world war at bay, and the world economy stable, so Trump has now withdrawn the U.S. from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan signing the INF Treaty in 1987

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan signed the INF Treaty in 1987 Credit: Agence France-Presse

The US has formally withdrawn from a key nuclear treaty with Russia, raising fears of a new arms race.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987.

It banned missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 km (310-3,400 miles).

But earlier this year the US and Nato accused Russia of violating the pact by deploying a new type of cruise missile, which Moscow has denied.

The Americans said they had evidence that Russia had deployed a number of 9M729 missiles – known to Nato as SSC-8. This accusation was then put to Washington’s Nato allies, which all backed the US claim.

“Russia is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

“With the full support of our Nato allies, the United States has determined Russia to be in material breach of the treaty, and has subsequently suspended our obligations under the treaty,” he added.

Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed the INF treaty is “formally dead” in a statement carried by state-run Ria …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  INF nuclear treaty: US pulls out of Cold War-era pact with Russia

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
will Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
will
Guest
will

We citizens are so assaulted by constant chaos and cruelty emanating from trump that many profound changes are flying under the radar. Almost any area that might be good governance is/has being dismantled replaced by unapologetic corruption. It is a never ending tide of crap that none of us are able to slow or stop-it is hard enough to stay informed. Then there is that 40% who mostly support the ass. Meanwhile Greenland is having a heat wave like none before with amazing amounts of water pouring off raising sea levels and cooling the north Atlantic. Gulf stream is slowing… Read more »

Reply
6 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com