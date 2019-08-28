Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta

Author:     CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     08/26/19 05:15 PM EDT
 Link: https://thehill.com/policy/international/458882-indonesia-announces-location-of-new-capital-as-jakarta-sinks-into-sea"

And so it starts. Soon, all over the world, cities are going to face the same reality Jakarta faces. As a result, there will be millions of people who are suddenly made climate change refugees, and this will be occurring as sea rise is disrupting every coastal nation’s economy and infrastructure.

Jakarta, capital of Indonesia at night
Credit: Getty

Indonesia announced Monday that it will be relocating its capital from Jakarta, which is slowly sinking into the sea.

The new capital city will be in the East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, President Joko Widodo said at a news conference in Jakarta’s presidential palace, according to The Associated Press.

“We couldn’t continue to allow the burden on Jakarta and Java island to increase in terms of population density,” he said. “Economic disparities between Java and elsewhere would also increase.”

The transition is expected to take a decade, and CNN Indonesia said the total cost could be $34 billion.

Jakarta is a huge metropolis built on swampy land, and it has been sinking for decades. Rising sea levels caused by climate change are adding to the problem. So is the continued extraction of groundwater, the rising population and congestion.

About 10 million people live in Jakarta, with 30 million in the area.

Widodo said it was necessary to move the capital because Jakarta could no longer be the center of all life for Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation.

The idea of moving the capital from Jakarta, home to 10 million people, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com