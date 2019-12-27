In Trump’s America “Christian” is no longer a religious faith — it’s white identity politics

Since the Christianity Today editorial the White nationalist christofascism trend has come into focus for the media. This article is one of many examples of this new commentary. Exactly what this is going to mean in terms of the election I do not think is clear yet.

Even amid the holiday pressures to turn away from the news cycle, it was enough to capture public attention: On Thursday, the day after the House formally impeached Donald Trump, Christianity Today, the flagship publication of evangelical America, published an opinion piece by editor in chief Mark Galli, arguing that Trump should be removed from office. In an essay that bends over backward to accommodate Republican talking points, Galli nonetheless argued that Trump is “a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused” and begs evangelicals to consider “what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior.”

Galli, however, is under no illusions that his speaking out will move the needle with white evangelicals. He told CNN, “I don’t have any imaginations that my editorial is going to shift their views on this matter.”

Sure enough, a group of 177 evangelical leaders — led by Liberty University’s head Jerry Falwell Jr., recently in the news for “accidentally” emailing revealing photos of his wife to multiple people and being photographed drinking and dancing in a nightclub, behavior forbidden to his students — released a …

