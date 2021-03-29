In Montana, Bears, and Wolves Become Part of the Culture Wars

Author:     Jim Robbins
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 28, 2021
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/28/us/montana-wolves-grizzlies-hunting.html"

What plagues Republicans like a curse is that even when their talk is Biblical their mental state is materialistic. People with this perspective seem to be incapable of understanding that we live in a matrix of consciousness and that every action has a reaction, and it is often unanticipated because they cannot see that all consciousness is interdependent and interconnected. They show their limitation through actions like those described by this article. It’s not big news, and it doesn’t get much attention, but it is a destructive trend that can do great damage.

Wildlife scientists say the bills, which would affect gray wolves and grizzly bears, “are harmful to wildlife, harmful to the image of hunters, contrary to science and wrong for Montana.” Credit: Dennis Fast/VWPics/Universal Images Group/Getty 

HELENA, Mont. — In addition to its spectacular landscape of mountains, rivers and prairie, Montana, the third least populous state in the country, has long been known for something else — wildlife policies that have protected animals of all sorts, including ones like grizzly bears and gray wolves that are often seen as threats to humans and to farming and ranching.

The state’s abundance and variety of wildlife has been a selling point for tourism, a source of pride to many Montanans and something that has set it apart from its less ecologically minded neighbors in the Mountain West. Even as its neighboring states of Idaho and Wyoming have aggressively reduced their wolf population, for example, Montana has managed its numbers largely through hunting seasons and targeted lethal control actions by wildlife biologists.

Now, with its first Republican governor in 16 years, Greg Gianforte, and a solidly Republican legislature, the politics of predators seem poised to enter a new chapter. In the West these days, …

