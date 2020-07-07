In countries keeping the coronavirus at bay, experts watch U.S. case numbers with alarm

Author:     Rick Noack
Source:     Washington Post
Publication Date:     June 22, 2020 at 7:10 a.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/06/19/countries-keeping-coronavirus-bay-experts-watch-us-case-numbers-with-alarm/"

You can’t travel to Europe. It looks like you may not be able to travel to Mexico, and other nations are considering similar restrictions America is becoming a pariah nation because of its cruelty, incompetence, and stupidity Yeah, we’re number one all right. But not for what Trump seems to think.

American traveler turned away from entering Europe
Credit: AOL.com

As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S. South and West, health experts in countries with falling case numbers are watching with a growing sense of alarm and disbelief, with many wondering why virus-stricken U.S. states continue to reopen and why the advice of scientists is often ignored.

“It really does feel like the U.S. has given up,” said Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand — a country that has confirmed only three new cases over the past three weeks and where citizens have now largely returned to their pre-coronavirus routines.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like having to go to work knowing it’s unsafe,” Wiles said of the U.S.-wide economic reopening. “It’s hard to see how this ends. There are just going to be more and more people infected, and more and more deaths. It’s heartbreaking.”…

