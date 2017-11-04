IMPRESSIONS OF SHANGHAI — PART THREE: FOOD
4 November 2017
When I was a small boy my father was in China and India as part of what during World War II was known as the CBI Theater (China, Burma, India). Working in his medical specialty as an anesthesiologist, he nonetheless found some time to explore a world he had never before visited. It had a huge effect on him. It changed the way he thought about culture, it gave him a deep respect for ancient wisdom, and he loved the food. After he came back one of his best friends somehow arranged for a Chinese chef to come work for him, and we would go over to this other doctor’s house where I was introduced and became enchanted with the five cuisines of China — Sichuan, Canton, Huaiyang, Shandong, and Northeast — collectively known as Mandarin, after the management class that ran the country for centuries.
When I grew up and left home at 16 I discovered that the food I was used to could not be had. Only Cantonese and that a bastard version made up mostly of Chop Suey (created by a cook in San Francisco) and Chow Mein (ditto) was all that was available. Then in 1973, while I was in government as the Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations, Henry Kissinger worked out a deal with the Communist Chinese government, it was said in the back room of the Peking Restaurant, and Richard Nixon went to China opened relations and something magical happened. In Bethesda, Maryland a Mandarin restaurant opened. My wife and I stumbled across it purely by chance and the world of my childhood opened up again.
The restaurant was owned and run by a middle aged couple, the Wus I think their name was. Rumour had it, they were agents for the Chinese government. I didn’t care, they had chefs who could make those wonderful eggplant, fish, and spicy dishes I remembered. After eating there enough times to be recognized as a regular I went to Mrs. Wu and made a proposal. Could I stand behind the cooks and watch them work? More than anything I think it amused her. Here was this tall White man in a chalk stripe suit and tie asking to stand in her kitchen. Just stand there out of the way. We negotiated it over several visits, and finally settled on a deal. I would pay $100 and for that on Wednesday nights for eight weeks, from eight until closing, I could stand in the niche in the kitchen where the fire extinguisher system was lodged and watch the cooks. Under no circumstance was I to bother them, and they had no English anyway. It was enough.
I would leave my office in the Pentagon, quickly go home to eat, then drive from Chevy Chase to Bethesda, be given a white apron, and stand quietly as I watched them make the dishes from the five cuisines over and over. They prepared wonderful food I knew from eating it, so I trusted what they did. That’s how I learned fine Mandarin cuisine. I cook it to this day.
When I was asked to go to Shanghai one of my great anticipations was that I would get Mandarin cuisine as it is made in China today. I would be in the culture, not the tourist version but the world of ordinary people. It turned out to be the greatest disappointment of my trip.
With one exception, of which I will speak more later, I did not have a really good meal in any of the restaurants to which I was taken, including the banquet. This was not tourist cuisine; in almost every instance my small group were the only Caucasians eating there. At least in Shanghai, I want to be careful not to generalize, the five cuisines have blended into a sort amalgamated cuisine whose Western equivalent would sit-down chain restaurant. Two, the preparation of proteins can be very difficult for Westerners. The Chinese butcher animals, fish, or fowl in a way that seems very inartful and crude to a Westerner, at least me. I never saw it done but would speculate that the people who prepare everything from lamb to beef to pork to chicken to fish do not do so as in the West to produce the most pleasant dining experience. Things are cut up more by convenience or efficiency, and so a dish of Hunan chicken turned out to be mostly inedible because the bits of chicken meat had bone pieces and gristle attached. A northeast lamb dish had bits of bone and gristle mixed in it as well.
Proteins also look different and include many parts of animals or fowl you never see eaten in the West. I have never seen the legs and feet of chickens served at all, let alone as in Shanghai, in ten different ways.
I ate mostly vegetables, and shrimp, but you have to take their heads off by hand as they always come unshelled. The Chinese eat them shell and all. Taking the heads off is a messy business and Chinese restaurants, as often as not have Kleenex rather than napkins. I don’t understand the cultural reference but the Western napkin, cloth or paper, does not seem to exist in China.
If multiple people are eating together the food is always communal. A large lazy Susan is atop each table, and food moves back and forth. Water is not served and can be hard to come by, although you can sometimes get a glass of hot water at tea temperature.
The Chinese make very little distinction between meals. Breakfast can be dumplings, stir-fried noodles and pork, or any number of other things. There are sausages and porridges, but not in a familiar form.
The one exception, I mentioned, the one really good meal I had was when we went into a restaurant basically on the “vibe.” That intuition that says, “eat here.” It was small, perhaps five tables, run by a young man and the food was wonderful. Prepared with an aesthetic, spiced perfectly, and cooked to just the right point. It was lovely. Is he a first flower of a trend. Only time will reveal the answer.
In fairness I must say that I was not in tourist world and cannot speak to what that might be like, and I am sure there must be other places like the one I went to, and better. But China turned out not to be the experience I had hoped for.[until tomorrow]
