Impressions of Shanghai — Part One: The Physical City
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 2 November 2017
I have just returned from another world. China. The last time I was there it was 1990 and China was clearly a developing country. Men were mostly dressed in grey blue Mao cut suits with shirt-like collars buttoned to the throat. Lots of bicycles on the roads, not so many cars, and those were notably odd for the sterile utilitarian aesthetic with which they were built. It was not totally strange though I had first seen this in the now vanished Soviet Union. But that was almost three decades in the past and, as the plane landed I was very curious to see what the China of today was like.
When I disembarked at Pudong Airport the most notable thing was the modernity of the airport compared to American counterparts, but that wasn’t really unexpected. All international travellers know that in other developed nations the infrastructure is newer and better maintained than in the U.S. Kennedy in New York by contrast reminds me of Cairo 1979.
As we drove into the city the first sign that everything was different were the cars. It took me a moment to get it; there are no old beaters on the roads and streets of Shanghai. Over two weeks I never saw a single one, and I made a point of getting into as many areas as I could. Lots of Mercedes, BMWs, occasionally Maseratis, and at least one Ferrari painted the most awful pink color in the matt finish paint that I was told has become fashionable in Asia. Lots of upscale Japanese vehicles, and cars up to those standards of style that I did not recognize. Chinese and proud of it. But no beaters, not like Seattle.
The roads are well designed and well maintained, and the traffic is heavy. There is no litter and even more surprisingly to the modern traveller’s eye no graffiti. Do they even sell spray paint in China I wondered as we drove? They do. But there are no taggers. In the city center, lots of electric scooters some looking like the Vespa I rode in college weave in an out of traffic. Very few motorcycles, their noise is absent, and those that are present seem mostly police. The scooters move off and on the sidewalk in the city, and require a certain pedestrian awareness.
Shanghai has a dramatic skyline. The buildings are modern, and many are architecturally interesting. Not just the usual rectangular glass towers of America, but realized fantasies of glass and steel. One area is an exception, the explicitly colonial neighborhoods near the Bund; the waterfront canton imposed upon the Chinese by European military might and financial power beginning in the 19th century. Along the water front financial district centered on Zhongshan Road, the Beaux Art banks of China’s old European run financial center, look out across the Huangpu River to the other bank and the radical architecture of modern Shanghai’s financial core. In the old city I kept being reminded of the rich man in Monopoly. In the modern sector, my mind ran to Tom Cruz’ film Minority Report. But old is in again, and the European canton quarter is one again one of the most desirable locations in the city, filled with the rich and the hip.
It’s an odd mix of British country architecture, and European villas intermingled with French urban shopping areas lined with elegant shops that would do Paris proud.
The residential streets in the old district are arched by old Sycamores; their distinctive splotchy yellowy brown and tan bark utterly foreign to China. It reminded me, not in style but in intent, of Georgetown in Washington, D.C. A consciously preserved past out to a new use.
The first two nights I stayed at a hotel on the edge of all this; it reminded me of a Sheraton. Then the third morning we moved across the city, taking almost two hours to drive there, to a far more opulent hotel that reminded me of Las Vegas. I was there to be a main presenter at a large well-organized conference on Science and Consciousness.
Glad to have your reports back with us. Looking forward with great interest to your reports on China.
Welcome back! Missed your posts.