IMPRESSIONS OF SHANGHAI — PART FOUR: THE INTERNET AND MEDIA
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 5 November 2017
Link: "
The people of Shanghai and, I suspect based on what I was told, the people of China generally, have a very odd to Western eyes relationship with the internet. Like Japan, and South Korea, China is a country where the population seems obsessed with being connected to family and friends. Virtually everyone goes around all the time looking at a smartphone. Many people seem to have not one but two. Or three. Or even four. Walking down the street, or sitting in the lobby of some building the overwhelming visual is people interacting less with one another and more with their electronic devices.
But the internet as we in the West know it, does not exist. Nor will your phone work, unless you fly through Hong Kong and, while you layover buy a Hong Kong SIM card. You can’t get gmail in China, in fact you can’t get Google anything. Nor Facebook. Nor Twitter. The staples of Western electronic social media do not exist. What everyone does have, and I mean every one is WeChat. Do you use WeChat? I’d never even heard of it but it is ubiquitous, and combines all the Western forms into one amalgamated entity that people use to keep constant tabs on one another. Most of the Chinese I met were astounded to learn I didn’t have WeChat; it made me feel very antediluvian.
What is stranger still is that all this occurs in a bubble. China has a firewall around the entire nation, and only some websites can be accessed when you are there. You can get Raw Story, but not The New York Times, and the blockages are so sophisticated they are target and time specific, some consistent, some evanescent and changing depending on what is being transmitted.
There is a workaround. But if I understood what I was told correctly you have to have access to a server on the other side of the wall to make it work. It involves something called a VPN (very private network). Very popular in some communities in America it is completely unknown in others. The basic point is to link up with a service that provides a secure encrypted server. It is a way to look at things, and connect with things anonymously and outside of normal channels. Not quite the Dark Net, but not the norm. Most the people I worked with had Hong Kong VPNs in their network software library. A very nice guy, who I am going to leave nameless, just in case, installed one on my laptop. The VPN link works most of the time but then for some reason the Chinese government decides to block one. For that reason people have several VPNs they can access.
During the weeks I was there I never heard anybody complain about it, it was just the way things were, and you worked with it, if you wanted unrestricted access to the web. The experience made it very clear to me why net neutrality and uncensored access is so important.
Sometimes the censorship was just weird. I was watching CNN in my room at the Shanghai Hotel. That in itself is unusual. The two other hotels I stayed at didn’t even list CNN as a channel. My hotel at that point was in the tourist world because it was close to the old French Quarter, which tourists like. Although, saying tourists demands a calibration. if Caucasians is the denominator, there aren’t many tourists in Shanghai. Only once or twice, when we went to some historic area did I see obviously Western tourists. Except for the enormous very smart and genial Professor Douglas Mitchell from the Sino-U.S. college in Guangdong, who reminded me of a genii out of a tale, I saw very very few Black people. And Douglas, like myself, was a presenter at the conference.
China is interracial, just different races than in the U.S., and the distribution of races is very different. The Han Chinese make up almost 92 per cent of the population, with less than 10 per cent being minorities. There is a very skewed gender distribution, however, as the result of a one child policy that did not consider or did not think it dispositive that the culture had a strong bias for baby boys, and a open abortion policy.
Back to CNN. It soon be came clear I was watching a very restricted version of the network. There was nothing on Trump or North Korea, or Puerto Rico, for instance.; world news was very selective. At that moment story A was General Secretary of the Communist Party which in China is the real power job, Xi Jinping, address an international congress. As he began to speak about China, the screen and sound went dead. I thought it was just some screw up in the hotel system, and that seemed the issue when, 30 seconds later, it came back on. But this happened three more times, always when Xi Jinping was speaking about China. I realized it was very deliberate, and basically being done so that Chinese who had access to CNN would not hear their leader speak about the country he led to Westerners.
Censorship in China is universal and it is strangely oppressive to know that there is literally an entire world out there you cannot access. You know it is there, but you can’t hook up with it. That’s why I wasn’t able to do SR. As China moves out into the world, I think this is going to become a problem. But I realized that Chinese value domestic social stability very much, and they are intolerant and aggressively suppressive of anything they think will cause instability. With 5,000 years of turmoil in their past and a mandate to manage 1.4 billion people, the largest population in the world, you can see why the government has developed the way it has. Leninist Communism is not what China is about. It is something much deeper and I will get to that soon. [until tomorrow]
Once again thank you for your insightful observations on modern/ancient China. You did a bit of a tease with the mention of Prof Mitchell the genii. Could we hear more?