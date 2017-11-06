IMPRESSIONS OF SHANGHAI – PART FIVE: CONSCIOUSNESS, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY
I am in Shanghai to present at the Consciousness, Science, Technology & Society Conference designed and staged by Gino Yu, an extremely charismatic Chinese American, Director of Digital Entertainment and Game Development and the Founding Head of the Multimedia Innovation Center at Hong Kong Polytechnic, and Wendy Ma, a wealthy Chinese business woman, with an interest in consciousness and the courage to back it. There is a main conference as well as a series of smaller invitational gatherings on a variety of topics, but all on this same theme. I met Gino Yu on SKYPE, and liked him immediately. I got his deep commitment to consciousness as fundamental and was happy to accept the invitation. Added to that I had not been to China in several decades, as I said in the first essay, and wanted to see what I had been reading about.
For the first four essays I have been writing about the physical world, what my physical senses saw and told me about Shanghai and China. But this conference has taught me something different, something I suspected but could not settle in my own mind. The Chinese culture’s take on consciousness as a part of science, technology, and social planning.
In the West because of the Council a Trent, a series of 25 clerical meetings amongst the senior hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church between the years 1545 and 1563. Sessions that redefined in the strongest terms that the Church controlled all matters of the spirit—read consciousness. The nonlocal domain therefore became the province of the Roman Church. And driven by the Protestant Reformation, the Council became the vortex of the impulse to root out and punish heresy, which is to say anyone whose views offended the dominant paradigm defined by the Church.
The Council decreed that the Church controlled the ultimate interpretation of Scripture, as well as, as well as the power of spirit (in modern terms read nonlocal consciousness). “This configuration to Christ and to the Church, brought about by the Spirit, is indelible; it remains for ever in the Christian as a positive disposition for grace, a promise and guarantee of divine protection, and as a vocation to divine worship and to the service of the Church.”
Armed with decrees of Council sessions and popes, the Inquisition was a wind to which the boat of science tacked, not for a few years, but from generation to generation across centuries. Often this ended in publicly burning people alive for their beliefs. The cultural impact of this echoes down to the present day. The Inquisition has become a cultural meme associated with persecution, horror, torture and death, and in science until the late 19th and early 20th centuries when psychology, psychiatry, anthropology, and parapsychology, mixing science with consciousness whether expressed as spirit or some other word, was taboo. Even now, although it is coming to an end, materialism and duality, have remained the dominant paradigm.
China has none of this. There was no equivalent of the Council of Trent, consciousness and science have never had to endure a cultural self-mutilation. The Chinese have always been interested in consciousness, I see as I go around the conference, meeting and talking with people. I have made three presentations and, as I hoped, people come up to me, and are open about talking. It is a wonderful gift they give me.
I listen to them describe what they are experiencing or seeing, how they view the world. How they see consciousness in terms of their own work. It is always partly couched in spiritual terms but it is not religious in a sectarian sense. I soon realize that China is a 5,000 year old culture, whose arc of history was deliberately erased by the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution (1953-1976). The narrative was erased but, in my view, the culture, the collective information architecture that is China in the nonlocal domain, was so strong it has endured.
Just as Russia was created by a Tsarist system and, as I see it, in significant ways has reverted to that model with Putin as Tsar, so China run for centuries by a Mandarin management class remains unchanged, only now they call it the Communist Party.
But that’s only part of it.
It seems to me the biggest thing that has happened in China is that religions and all their ills have been mostly stripped out of the culture; leaving only small manageable elements. Key temples are preserved. Small groups of Buddhist monks are permitted. In this the communists have achieved what they sought and it has produced an interesting effect. The Chinese are intensely interested in consciousness and they see this as principally a science issue. More than that, this world view has strong social importance.
Having made all kinds of mistakes, this country run by atheist engineers, seems to have figured out that fostering wellbeing is – we can chant it together – more efficient, more productive, easier to implement, much pleasanter to live under, and much much cheaper. China has laid out what they call the plan to create an “ecological civilization.” They explicitly have said they will eliminate poverty by 2020. They are committed to having all vehicles on their roads be electric by 2040. They dominate photovoltaics and wind technology and manufacture. They are building a new network of high speed rail across Asia to Europe, “The New Silk Road,” and they are building a new maritime silkroad. China is well on the way to become the dominant nation in the world.