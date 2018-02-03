The Impact of President Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ on Women’s Health is Becoming Clear

Author:     CASEY QUACKENBUSH
Source:    
Publication Date:     2:31 AM EST
 Link: http://time.com/5115887/donald-trump-global-gag-rule-women/"

Because patriarchal Iron Age culture views now influence American foreign policy under the Trump administration as a nation we are diminished in the world, and women all over the world will suffer, and some will die. Our national morality, and the social policies it produces, does not foster wellbeing and everyone can see that. We are coarsening as a people.

Donald Trump reinstating the Global Gag Rule. Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/

It has now been a little more than a year since President Donald Trump, on his first full day in office, reinstated the Mexico City Policy, also known as the “Global Gag Rule,” and a picture of its impact is beginning to emerge. The law prohibits allocation of U.S. funding to foreign non-governmental organizations that offer abortion services or information about the procedure. While the measure has been on and off the books for decades, typically enacted by Republican administrations and repealed by Democrats, its scope has expanded under Trump, which healthcare workers say has had a big impact on communities and care providers around the world.

In just one year, health care workers say the policy has had disastrous effect; as expected, clinics are shutting down, unsafe abortions are predicted to rise sharply and families are losing critical services across the globe. While no death count has been directly linked to the policy, providers do have estimates of how many life-saving procedures could have been offered by the funding they are now denied, and the numbers are in some cases staggering.

 What is the ‘Global Gag Rule’?

The Mexico …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Impact of President Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ on Women’s Health is Becoming Clear

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com