‘If you are wondering who benefits’: Weapons makers see stocks surge as Trump moves closer to war with Iran

Source:     Raw Story/Common Dreams
Publication Date:     4 January 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/01/if-you-are-wondering-who-benefits-weapons-makers-see-stocks-surge-as-trump-moves-closer-to-war-with-iran/"

America as a nation has become the world’s leading purveyor of death, U.S. corporations sell more instruments of murder than any other nation on earth. War is very profitable for corporations. We have spent 1.5 trillion dollars in Afghanistan and the CBO estimates about $1.9 trillion in Iraq, or $6,300 per US citizen. And what do we have to show for it, other than dead people, broken societies, and rich corporations? Imagine what the world would be like if those trillions of dollars had been spent say on climate change, and rebuilding the decaying U.S. infrastructure.

Almost immediately after the United States assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike Thursday night, major American weapons manufacturers and defense contractors—from Northrop Grumman to Lockheed Martin to Raytheon—saw their stocks surge as investors sensed the growing likelihood of another costly and deadly war in the Middle East.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, “Even as the broader Standard and Poor’s 500 index lost ground, the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry index climbed 1.8% on Friday.”

According to the Times:

Northrop Grumman Corp. stock jumped 5.4%. Based in Falls Church, Va., Northrop Grumman makes such aircraft as the B-2 bomber and the upcoming B-21 bomber and is the sole bidder to build the next generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

AeroVironment Inc. advanced 6.9%. The Simi Valley company makes small, short-range reconnaissance drones that U.S. soldiers use. The increase in troop deployment to the Middle East could mean more business for AeroVironment, said Ken Herbert, managing director with investment banking and financial services firm Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., which makes the F-35 fighter jet, climbed 3.6%. Missile and radar technologies maker Raytheon Co.’s stock rose 1.5%.

