Idaho Lawmakers Strike Climate Change Language From New Science Standards

Author:     Lorraine Chow
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     8 February 2018
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/idaho-climate-change-language-2532203717.html"

Idaho, where the willfully ignorant are elected to public office, and do everything they can to keep the peasants equally ignorant.

 

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Credit: AP/Otto Kitsinger

The Idaho House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday on a motion to strip references to human-caused climate change in the state’s proposed new science education standards.

The motion, proposed by Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, strikes a section* from the Idaho Content Standards that includes the language: “energy and fuels are derived from natural resources and their uses affect the environment.” Several paragraphs of “Supporting Content”** that delves further into climate science were deleted as well.

Boise Republican Rep. Patrick McDonald, the committee’s vice chairman, joined the panel’s three Democrats that opposed the motion to scrub climate-related passages from the standards.

“I want to support these standards as written,” McDonald said, referring to the work that local teachers put in developing the standards. “What I don’t want to do is not support them. There has been a lot work involved in putting these things together.”

Idaho is the only state in the nation where legislators have removed references to the established science of climate change and the …

  1. sam
    Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Don’t worry. Climate change is falling on their heads right now in the form of a series of snow storms.

  2. Will
    Friday, February 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Yes and this fact is used to “prove” global warming/climate change is a hoax. I intend, as one climate scientist suggested, to talk about climate instability. To note the increasing extremes and sudden changes that, yes have happened in the past but now are increasing in frequency and severity. Will that change anyone’s belief that scientists and governments will make a fortune by creating this hoax? Belief or existential reality which wins out? We will see…

