Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds have been found dead in New Mexico

Author:     Alaa Elassar
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     9:19 PM ET, Mon September 14, 2020
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/14/us/new-mexico-birds-died-migration-trnd/index.html"

This report says, “This is devastating. Climate change is playing a role in this.” Desmond said. “We lost 3 billion birds in the US since 1970 and we’ve also seen a tremendous decline in insects, so an event like this is terrifying to these populations and it’s devastating to see.” I can’t improve on that. Bees, butterflies and other insects, birds, all in human-caused crisis.

Dead migrating birds. The number of dead birds is in the six figures, a university biologist says

Biologists at New Mexico State University are trying to find out why hundreds of thousands of migratory birds have been found dead across the state.The mystery started August 20 with the discovery of a large number of dead birds at the US Army White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument, according to Martha Desmond, a professor at the university’s department of fish, wildlife and conservation ecology.What was first believed to be an isolated incident turned out to be a much more serious problem when hundreds more dead birds were found in regions across the state. including Doña Ana County, Jemez Pueblo, Roswell and Socorro.”It’s just terrible,” Desmond told CNN. “The number is in the six figures. Just by looking at the scope of what we’re seeing, we know this is a very large event, hundreds of thousands and maybe even millions of dead birds, and we’re looking at the higher end of that.”Dead migratory birds — which include species such as warblers, bluebirds, sparrows, blackbirds, the western wood pewee and flycatchers — are also being found in Colorado, Texas and Mexico.…

Link to Full Article:  Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds have been found dead in New Mexico
