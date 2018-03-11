Hundreds of Canadian doctors demand lower salaries. (Yes, lower.)

In civilized countries where social wellbeing is a consensual priority this sort of thing happens. Just thought you would want to know what it is like elsewhere.

In a move that can only be described as utterly Canadian, hundreds of doctors in Quebec are protesting their pay raises, saying they already make too much money.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 700 physicians, residents and medical students from the Canadian province had signed an online petition asking for their pay raises to be canceled. A group named Médecins Québécois Pour le Régime Public (MQRP), which represents Quebec doctors and advocates for public health, started the petition Feb. 25.

“We, Quebec doctors who believe in a strong public system, oppose the recent salary increases negotiated by our medical federations,” the petition reads in French.

The physicians group said it could not in good conscience accept pay raises when working conditions remained difficult for others in their profession — including nurses and clerks — and while patients “live with the lack of access to required services because of drastic cuts in recent years.”

A nurses union in Quebec has in recent months pushed the government to address a nursing shortage, seeking a law that would cap the number of patients a nurse could see. The union said its members were increasingly being overworked, and nurses across …

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 5:03 am

    More time off rather than more loot = better outcomes for both patients and the medical professionals.

