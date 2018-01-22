‘Does Hull have a future?’ City built on a flood plain faces sea rise reckoning

Author:     Stephen Walsh
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 3 Jan 2018
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2018/jan/03/hull-flood-plain-sea-level-yorkshire"

Another city is beginning to realize what climate change means. This is such a tragedy but, I am afraid, we are going to see more and more of these stories. It is hard to understand why people can not seem to grasp what is in front of their eyes, but the data that they don’t cannot be denied.

Hull, thankfully, has figured out they have to work with the earth’s now disturbed meta-systems, not try to dominate them. It will be very interesting to watch how this story plays out.

City of Hull in the United Kingdom

Allan Fellowes had a rude awakening the day Hull flooded.

“I went out into the street and there were so many things happening. I was thinking: my God, what’s happened? Have I woken up yet? There were people going down the street in canoes.”

What had happened was the wettest day in one of the wettest months on record. On 25 June 2007, a depression moving slowly across the UK brought sustained heavy rain to Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the Midlands. Around 100mm fell on Hull: a month’s worth in a day.

At Kingswood in the north of the city, the Yorkshire Water pumping station failed; water poured into the streets and people’s homes. As residents abandoned their cars to wade home, Humberside Fire and Rescue received over 1,500 calls in 12 hours. In West Hull they evacuated 50 residents of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  ‘Does Hull have a future?’ City built on a flood plain faces sea rise reckoning

Comments

  1. sam
    Monday, January 22, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Rain caused this, not sea rise.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com