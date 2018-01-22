‘Does Hull have a future?’ City built on a flood plain faces sea rise reckoning

Allan Fellowes had a rude awakening the day Hull flooded.
“I went out into the street and there were so many things happening. I was thinking: my God, what’s happened? Have I woken up yet? There were people going down the street in canoes.”
What had happened was the wettest day in one of the wettest months on record. On 25 June 2007, a depression moving slowly across the UK brought sustained heavy rain to Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the Midlands. Around 100mm fell on Hull: a month’s worth in a day.
At Kingswood in the north of the city, the Yorkshire Water pumping station failed; water poured into the streets and people’s homes. As residents abandoned their cars to wade home, Humberside Fire and Rescue received over 1,500 calls in 12 hours. In West Hull they evacuated 50 residents of …
Rain caused this, not sea rise.