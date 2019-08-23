Huge Wildfires in the Arctic and Far North Send a Planetary Warning

Author:     Nancy Fresco
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     August 19, 2019
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/huge-wildfires-in-the-arctic-and-far-north-send-a-planetary-warning/"

Science has proven that healthy large forests are one of the keys to healthy planetary climate. And yet, knowing that the U.S., as well as other nations like Brazil, are doing a woefully inadequate job controlling the enormous fires that are consuming large swaths of the planet’s forests.  It’s not getting much coverage but I want my readers to know what is happening.

Alaska fires now cover 550,000 acres
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The planet’s far North is burning. This summer, over 600 wildfires have consumed more than 2.4 million acres of forest across Alaska. Fires are also raging in northern Canada. In Siberia, choking smoke from13 million acres — an area nearly the size of West Virginia — is blanketing towns and cities.

Fires in these places are normal. But, as studies here at the University of Alaska’s International Arctic Research Center show, they are also abnormal.

My colleagues and I are examining the complex relationships between warming climate, increasing fire and shifting patterns of vegetation. Using locally focused climate data and models from the Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, the research group I help coordinate, we are finding evidence that is deeply worrying — not just for those of us who live within the fires’ pall of smoke, but for the world.

Recent fires are too frequent, intense and severe. They are reducing older-growth forest in favor of young vegetation, and pouring more carbon into the atmosphere at a time when carbon dioxide concentrations are setting new records.

Vast Sub-Arctic Forests

The boreal or taiga …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Huge Wildfires in the Arctic and Far North Send a Planetary Warning

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com