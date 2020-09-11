Huge cavities threaten glacier larger than Great Britain

Author:     Jonathan Watts
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 9 Sep 2020 12.55 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/09/cavities-threaten-glacier-great-britain-thwaites"

Climate Change is upon us, whether the Republican Party believes in it or not. The clock is ticking, and Trump and the Republicans are responding to climate change the same way they did with Covid-19 — utterly inadequately.

Channels of warm ocean water melting the ice from below threaten the stability of Thwaites glacier in western Antarctica. Credit: AFP/Getty

British scientists have mapped cavities half the size of the Grand Canyon that are allowing warm ocean water to erode the vast Thwaites glacier in the Antarctic, accelerating the rise of sea levels across the world.

Like decay in a tooth, the channels of warm water are melting the ice from below, threatening the stability of a glacier that is larger than Great Britain.

Using an aircraft, ship and robot submarine, the British Antarctic Survey and a US team traced the seabed terrain and the bottom of the ice shelf to measure the gaps that have opened between previously grounded sections of the glacier.

They measured two old cavities that were roughly six miles (10km) across and 800 metres deep, which allow warm water to seep under the ice. These have formed over at least 10,000 years. In addition, they mapped several new, thinner fissures that have branched off from these main trunks amid the warmer temperatures of the past 30 years.

The results were published this week in the Cryosphere journal. The good news is the new …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Huge cavities threaten glacier larger than Great Britain
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com