“How Would You Like to Spend the Day With Buckminster Fuller?”

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Explore
Publication Date:     17 June 2019
 Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S155083071930093X"

Here is a personal experience with the legendary Buckminster Fuller that taught me a lot, and might teach you something as well.

R. Buckminster Fuller holds up a Tensegrity sphere. 18th April, 1979.
Credit: PBS

In 1969, I was in Washington, D.C., a 27-year-old editor of Seapower, a journal of maritime and naval affairs. Late one afternoon in the spring I was approached by the director of the Navy League, a non-profit foundation that sponsored the magazine, who said to me, “This is something that might interest you, Stephan. How would you like to spend the day with Buckminster Fuller?”

Fuller was scheduled to give the keynote address at the Navy League’s Annual Conference. He was to be picked up at his hotel about 10 a.m. and needed to be staffed for the day. If I volunteered, I was to take him wherever he wanted to go and just make sure things went smoothly. I agreed immediately and was struck by the relief in the director’s face. I realized he did not want to be burdened with Fuller for a whole day, just before the conference, and was glad I would do it.

On my side I could not believe my luck. I had been interested in Buckminster Fuller for years, dating back to when I saw one of his early 

