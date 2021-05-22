How to kick your paper towel habit: It’s easier than you think

Author:     Tim Carman
Source:     The Washington Post
April 20, 2021
My wife and I have reduced the amount of plastic in our lives, but she commented that we use a lot of paper towels, and that led me to do some research on the actual facts about paper towels. It turns out that paper towels are a major issue in pollution and climate change, and I wondered if there was another option? It turns out there is, and this article lays it out. We bought several dozen flour-sack towels, they are quite cheap and have been using them for several weeks now, and our use of paper towels has gone down dramatically. If we are going to get through climate change, we are each going to have to make changes at this day-to-day level.

Flour-sack towel Credit: Scott Suchman/The Washington Post

“You’re a real jerk. You wasted eight . . . aprons on this guy,” says his gangster boss, Tuddy Cicero, played by Frank DiLeo. “I don’t know what the hell’s wrong with you. I gotta toughen this kid up.”

You could blame Henry’s waste on basic compassion, a trait with no real value in the underworld in which he traveled. I had no such excuse for my unhealthy relationship with paper towels: I was spinning through one spool after another, as if a parade of gunshot victims were awaiting my ministrations on the front porch.

I was turning to paper towels for every conceivable job: shooing crumbs off counters, drying my hands, cleaning the espresso maker, polishing stainless-steel surfaces, wiping my mouth during meals, absorbing the crocodile tears that I shed for the environment.

I had become the thing I abhor: the wasteful American, the person with enough disposable income to keep his life tidy at the expense of life on this earth, whether plant or animal.

