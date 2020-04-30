How old-fashioned American greed has made the COVID-19 crisis even worse

The corporate news media has defined the coronavirus pandemic as merely a public health crisis. It is that, of course — but it has exposed a political crisis, too, that is making the effects of the pandemic far worse than they would be if this were merely a public health issue.
We can’t cure what ails us until we figure out the disease that afflicts us. And so far, when it comes to COVID-19, the empirical science has been a moving target wrapped up in qualifications and hedges.
If A is true and B is true, all we really know is scientists are still on a scavenger hunt for clues. So, for now, your scientific take on this crisis is like a veritable Rorschach test that reflects your own fears and hopes about what you want to be true.
Back to their normal
The powers-that-be guiding our post-mortem debate frame it around whether or not we need universal testing “so we can all get back to work.” Of course, this resumption of our economy will be crafted so as to maintain the same oppressive wealth pyramid that made us so …