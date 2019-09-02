How Much Will the Trade War Cost You by the End of the Year?

A new wave of tariffs by the Trump administration went into effect on Sunday, rendering the majority of goods imported to the United States from China subject to import taxes.
It is the latest move in a drawn-out conflict between the world’s two largest economies. This round — a 15 percent tariff on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods as varied as cereal bowls, paint brushes and pajamas — is likely to hit American households in the most direct way yet.
By how much? About $460 over a year for the average family, according to an analysis from the economists Kirill Borusyak at University College London and Xavier Jaravel and at the London School of Economics.
Across the income spectrum, the tariffs may cost up to $970 for America’s wealthiest households and as low as $340 for its poorest. These estimates includes tariffs enacted so far as well as proposed increases for later this year.
After the Trump administration first enacted tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines in early 2018, it began directly imposing levies on Chinese products. China responded with its own tariffs, and the two sides have since retaliated with higher rates and targeted more …