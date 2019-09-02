How Much Will the Trade War Cost You by the End of the Year?

Author:     Quoctrung Bui and Karl Russell
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Sept. 1, 2019
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/business/economy/trade-war-costs.html"

Trump in his incompetence is unraveling the American economy, and possibly the world economy, as fast as he can. It is hard to tell whether he even knows what his tariffs do, and who pays for them. He seems to think it is China; it isn’t, it is you and me. And yet the Trumpers just love him. As I have said many times, the problem with America is Americans, Americans so consumed by their racism, hate, and ignorance that they can’t even see when their own lives are being hurt.

A new wave of tariffs by the Trump administration went into effect on Sunday, rendering the majority of goods imported to the United States from China subject to import taxes.

It is the latest move in a drawn-out conflict between the world’s two largest economies. This round — a 15 percent tariff on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods as varied as cereal bowls, paint brushes and pajamas — is likely to hit American households in the most direct way yet.

By how much? About $460 over a year for the average family, according to an analysis from the economists Kirill Borusyak at University College London and Xavier Jaravel and at the London School of Economics.

Across the income spectrum, the tariffs may cost up to $970 for America’s wealthiest households and as low as $340 for its poorest. These estimates includes tariffs enacted so far as well as proposed increases for later this year.

After the Trump administration first enacted tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines in early 2018, it began directly imposing levies on Chinese products. China responded with its own tariffs, and the two sides have since retaliated with higher rates and targeted more …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  How Much Will the Trade War Cost You by the End of the Year?

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Felipe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Felipe
Guest
Felipe

This article misses the point. Trump’s goal is not to have tariffs — that is but a tool to negotiate exchange rates. It seems to be working as the value of the Renminbi has been dropping on the world market. In the short term, that means Chinese goods are cheaper and the Chinese have to pay more for US goods. But, the long-term goal is to get a decent exchange rate without tariffs.
You don’t have to agree with Trump’s plans but reporting honestly about what he is doing is important if you want to maintain your credibility.

Reply
2 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com