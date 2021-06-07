How Is The GOP Adjusting To A Less Religious America?

When Ronald Reagan accepted the 1980 Republican presidential nomination, he ended his speech with a piousrequest.
“I’ll confess that I’ve been a little afraid to suggest what I’m going to suggest — I’m more afraid not to — that we begin our crusade joined together in a moment of silent prayer,” he said.
It was the preface to a presidency that would help make white evangelicals the staunchly Republican voting bloc they are today.
Fast-forward to a 2015 campaign event, when Republican consultant Frank Luntz worked to pin down soon-to-be-President Donald Trump on a simple question of faith:
“Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?” Luntz asked Trump twice, before getting this answer: “I’m not sure I have. I just go and try and do a better job from there. I don’t think so.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/NyDbOHvfdiE?rel=0
Trump benefited from the white evangelical support that Reagan helped solidify, but he also presided over a country that, religiously, looks far different from the one …