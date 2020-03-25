How Far-Right Media Is Weaponizing Coronavirus

Author:     Rebecca Traister
Source:     New York Magazine
Publication Date:     23 March 2019 | 2:05 p.m.
 Link: https://www.thecut.com/2020/03/how-far-right-media-is-weaponizing-coronavirus.html"

There are all kinds of interesting, and disturbing, data emerging from this Covid-19 pandemic. When you stress a system its flaws and weaknesses suddenly come into focus.  Unfortunately much of this of isn’t getting the coverage it should because the media is focused mostly on the pandemic numbers. So here is a partial list:  the Republicans are blocking vote by mail because, of course, they fear fair voting. There are, as I have already reported already, endless grifts, and finagles; the Republican version of bills are being literally written by corporate lobbyists. Rightwing media, is trying to play the virus to the benefit of Trump and the Trumplican congress. This report focuses on that aspect.

Illustration: by The Cut; /Photos: stevanovic igor/Getty

The coronavirus pandemic has been marked by medical uncertainty, rapidly changing information, and partisan rancor, making it a prime target for the spread of disinformation: some of that disinformation is about unproven cures, for both the disease and the disintegrating economy; some is intended to delegitimize the politicians who may or may not be in a position to steer the nation through it (and some of it comes not via the internet but from the president himself; see the man who died after heeding Trump’s assurances that chloroquine was a possible answer to coronavirus). Jiore Craig is a political consultant at a research firm, GQR Insights and Action, who has spent the past four years tracking the spread of disinformation online, much of it originating with, or being propagated by, the far-right political media — sites like Breitbart and Infowars. The Cut spoke to her about the patterns she’s seen and how they’re playing out in the midst of this pandemic.

Can you describe what you do for a living?
I try to figure out how public opinion is being formed online. We’re looking at what is going on on …

Link to Full Article:  How Far-Right Media Is Weaponizing Coronavirus

