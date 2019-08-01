How Baltimore is saving urban forests – and its city

Author:     Stephanie Hanes
Source:     Christian Science Monitor
Publication Date:     June 10, 2019
 Link: https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2019/0610/How-Baltimore-is-saving-urban-forests-and-its-city"

I have always rather liked Baltimore, and enjoyed visiting and working with artist and scientist friends who lived there, had some lovely meals, seen some fascinating history, and talked with researchers doing breakthrough science.

Like everything about the man, I found Trump’s recent characterization of the city vulgar, distorted, ignorant and racist. He truly is a most disgusting person.

So I was very glad when several readers sent me this story with some good news about Baltimore, a city leading the way in urban forestry.

Baltimore trees
Credit: Melanie Stetson Freeman

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — From his headquarters office, Erik Dihle drives into what has become one of the most monitored forests in the United States.

He begins to point out the trees: There is a tulip poplar, as big as the ones George Washington planted at Mount Vernon. There are the blossoming cherries, with a cotton-candy display that rivals their famous compatriots down the road at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. And there is a white oak, Maryland’s state tree, with its branches gnarling horizontally for yards.

“This is a good-size one,” he says, getting out of his truck to pace the area of shade created by the tree’s canopy. “I’d be surprised if it was less than 150 years old.”

A few blocks away, someone lays on a horn, and traffic begins to move along one of this city’s main arteries. Construction vehicles beep as they repair an old municipal reservoir. And Mr. Dihle jumps back into his truck, ready to show more trees.

Mr. Dihle’s forest is in the city. He is the arborist and the head of forestry for the city of Baltimore, which means he monitors all the trees here

Link to Full Article:  How Baltimore is saving urban forests – and its city

I sure wish we had an arborist in my city. The ex Mayor decided, along with the city council’s approval, that the city would plant “small” trees along many streets in the city. What they did plant was an assortment of sizes of trees and some of them (especially one of the two in front of my property) have grown to enormous size with no oversite of their growth. Do not get the idea that I did not approve of trees as I love trees, but they must be maintained. One of my trees shades my garden because it was… Read more »

