Hold my hand: Touching may ease pain by syncing brainwaves

Author:     Ana Sandoiu
Source:     Medical News Today
Publication Date:     Monday 5 March 2018
 Link: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321121.php"

“All living things have the ability to flourish when they are tended with gentle hands.”
― Erin ForbesFire & Ice: The Lost Dreamer

Here is the neurological validation of those words.

Our bodies are capable of an incredible range of physiological reactions in response to other people’s feelings. New research shows that holding your loved one’s hand when they’re in pain will comfort them and cause your brain waves to synchronize.

person holding someone else's hand

Hand holding for pain reduction must not be underestimated, suggests new research.

Prosocial behavior is deeply ingrained in us as humans, and the way our bodies respond to others is a testament to this.

When humans engage in communal practices — such as dancing or singing — our ability to think about other people’s feelings is enhanced, and sometimes, our heart rates even synchronize.

When you add romance to the mix, things get even more interesting. Scientists have shown that the hearts of romantic partners beat at the same rate, making the phrase “our hearts beat as one” more true than previously thought.

Last year, a study led by Pavel Goldstein — a postdoctoral researcher in the Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder — focused on how this physiological synchronicity is affected when one partner is in pain and the other tries to comfort them.

The study showed that holding your partner’s …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Hold my hand: Touching may ease pain by syncing brainwaves

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com