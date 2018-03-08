Hold my hand: Touching may ease pain by syncing brainwaves

Hand holding for pain reduction must not be underestimated, suggests new research.
Prosocial behavior is deeply ingrained in us as humans, and the way our bodies respond to others is a testament to this.
When humans engage in communal practices — such as dancing or singing — our ability to think about other people’s feelings is enhanced, and sometimes, our heart rates even synchronize.
When you add romance to the mix, things get even more interesting. Scientists have shown that the hearts of romantic partners beat at the same rate, making the phrase “our hearts beat as one” more true than previously thought.
Last year, a study led by Pavel Goldstein — a postdoctoral researcher in the Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder — focused on how this physiological synchronicity is affected when one partner is in pain and the other tries to comfort them.
The study showed that holding your partner’s …