Highest GOP Satisfaction With U.S. Direction Since 2007

- 61% of Republicans satisfied with how things are going in U.S.
- Overall, 29% in U.S. satisfied, including 9% “very satisfied”
- Americans remain more satisfied with state, local governments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — About six in 10 Republicans (61%) say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. — the party’s highest level of satisfaction since February 2007. This latest uptick comes on the heels of a major victory on tax reform for the president and congressional Republicans at the end of 2017.
Current GOP sentiment about the direction of the U.S. is a major turnaround for a party that suffered depressed levels of satisfaction earlier in the year after a number of legislative setbacks and various challenges to Trump’s White House in its first year. After bottoming out at 38% in October, the party’s rank and file became gradually more satisfied with the nation’s trajectory in the final quarter of 2017. Independents, too, have become more satisfied since October, after hitting a 2017 low of 20% that month. Currently, 31% of independents report satisfaction with the way things are going for the country.
Meanwhile, Democrats have dipped to a new Trump-era low in satisfaction with the nation’s …
