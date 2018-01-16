Highest GOP Satisfaction With U.S. Direction Since 2007

I keep saying this, and I do so on the basis of data not politics: the truth that dare not speak its name is that Trump is a symptom, not the disease. The disease is individual Republican Americans. You may be startled to learn, as I was, that in the midst of the vulgarity, corruption, and constant lies that spew out every day from the Trump White House, 61% of Republicans are still satisfied the U.S. is moving in the right direction. It wouldn’t work in a novel, but that is the truth. Our problem in this country begins with a large fraction of our citizens; the problem in America is Americans

  • 61% of Republicans satisfied with how things are going in U.S.
  • Overall, 29% in U.S. satisfied, including 9% “very satisfied”
  • Americans remain more satisfied with state, local governments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — About six in 10 Republicans (61%) say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. — the party’s highest level of satisfaction since February 2007. This latest uptick comes on the heels of a major victory on tax reform for the president and congressional Republicans at the end of 2017.

Current GOP sentiment about the direction of the U.S. is a major turnaround for a party that suffered depressed levels of satisfaction earlier in the year after a number of legislative setbacks and various challenges to Trump’s White House in its first year. After bottoming out at 38% in October, the party’s rank and file became gradually more satisfied with the nation’s trajectory in the final quarter of 2017. Independents, too, have become more satisfied since October, after hitting a 2017 low of 20% that month. Currently, 31% of independents report satisfaction with the way things are going for the country.

Meanwhile, Democrats have dipped to a new Trump-era low in satisfaction with the nation’s …

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 4:30 am

    >>” The disease is individual Republican Americans.” Methinks you look but do not fully see Stephan. The problem is Capitalism, Imperialism, Empire and militarism. Even Bernie does not speak to those words/concepts. The melting ice is not waiting for us to ‘get it’. Neither are the ET’s, which evidence suggests, have known about Earth & earthlings for millions of years.

    I still read you postings every day though. 🙂

